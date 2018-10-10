Captain charged over ammo found on boat

A boat captain was yesterday granted $250,000 bail after he denied having possession of quantity of ammunition, which was allegedly found hidden in a boat in the Pomeroon River last Friday.

The charge was read to Rollin Fernandes, 28, a resident of Jacklow, Lower Pomeroon River yesterday, when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Ann Regina Magistrate’s Court.

Fernandes pleaded not guilty and bail was granted to him, with the condition that he report to the Charity Police Station on the last Friday of every month until the completion of his trial…..