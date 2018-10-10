Guyana News

Captain charged over ammo found on boat

-released on $250,000 bail

By Staff Writer
The unlicensed 12-gauge shotgun that was discovered concealed in the bow

A boat captain was yesterday granted $250,000 bail after he denied having possession of quantity of ammunition, which was allegedly found hidden in a boat in the Pomeroon River last Friday.

The charge was read to Rollin Fernandes, 28, a resident of Jacklow, Lower Pomeroon River yesterday, when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Ann Regina Magistrate’s Court.

Fernandes pleaded not guilty and bail was granted to him, with the condition that he report to the Charity Police Station on the last Friday of every month until the completion of his trial…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Cops to seek advice on charging friend with Number 69 block maker’s murder

No bail for Agricola man accused of punching woman, snatching purse

No bail for Agricola man accused of punching woman, snatching purse

Bartica woman gets bail on drug possession charges

Comments

Trending