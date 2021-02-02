Soldier charged with manslaughter over Pomeroon boat crash

More than nine months after Pomeroon River farmer Ryan Khayum lost his life in an accident involving a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) vessel, a soldier was yesterday formally charged with manslaughter and released on $300,000 bail.

Junior Farias, 29 of Section 7‘C’ Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was not required to plead to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

Bail was granted on the condition that he report to the Grove Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.