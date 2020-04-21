Civilian missing after collision with GDF vessel

A civilian is missing after the boat in which he was travelling on the Pomeroon River was involved in an accident with a Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard vessel last night.

In a press statement, the GDF said four ranks were aboard GDFS Hawk 1028 when it was involved in an accident with a small civilian vessel, which also had four persons, in the Pomeroon River. The accident occurred at around 9pm.

The statement issued explained that investigations have revealed that the GDFS HAWK 1028 was returning from Charity to the Floating Base when the incident occurred.