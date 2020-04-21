Brothers remanded over firearm found at Guyhoc

A firearm which was unearthed by the police during last week in Guyhoc Park, Georgetown was stolen during a robbery last month and the two brothers who were arrested in relation to the find were yesterday charged and remanded to prison.

Commander of Region 4(A) Phillip Azore yesterday told Stabroek News that following the discovery last Friday, checks were made on the firearm which revealed that it was stolen from licensed firearm holder Errol Kapil.

The brothers; Sherwin LaRose and Yannick LaRose were yesterday charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and another robbery.