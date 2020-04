Blood Bank in need of all blood types as donations dip

The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) is in urgent need of all blood types.

NBTS Director Dr. Pedro Lewis in a telephone interview yesterday with Stabroek News emphasised the need for persons to continue to donate blood to the national blood bank.

“There are multiple pregnant mothers who are in need of blood, and we must not forget that accidents are still occurring’, he told Stabroek News, while noting the decline in donations.