Cops wrapping up probe of fatal Pomeroon River crash

As police near the end of their investigation into the Pomeroon River crash that claimed the life of a farmer on Tuesday, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) coastguardsman who was captaining the vessel that struck a civilian boat remains in custody.

Ryan Khayum, 32, of Marbaru, Pomeroon River, Essequibo, drowned after the vessel belonging to the GDF Coast Guard crashed into his boat while he and his wife, Chandanie Khayum, 26, along with two workers were on their way home on Tuesday night.

Region Two Police Commander Crystal Robinson yesterday told Stabroek News that investigators are wrapping up their investigation, after which they will seek legal advice.