GDF offers $3.4M compensation to widow of Pomeroon River crash victim

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has offered a compensation package to the widow of Ryan Khayum, the Pomeroon River farmer, who died in a boat accident involving a GDF coastguard vessel to cover her losses following the crash, a relative told Stabroek News.

Ramroop Mahase, an in-law of Khayum, told Stabroek News that the army offered a $3.4 million package to the family but they are currently seeking legal advice since they believe a better deal should have been offered since a life has been lost.

Members of the GDF met with the family on Tuesday and informed the wife, Chandanie Khayum of the offer.

According to Mahase, the amount offered by the GDF does not take into consideration the fact that a life has been lost.

He explained that the amount only covers the expenses the family incurred at the time of the accident.

“The amount just covers the expenses when you check it. It is $600,000 to repair the boat, $640,000 to buy a new engine – that is $1.2 million already, then you had to pay $300,000 to the divers and they gave her $900,000 for the goods she had in the boat plus the funeral expenses. It is like the wife and the two other persons in the boat don’t have no compensation. When we ask what about a life loss, they said they can’t do nothing about that,” Mahase related.

He further told Stabroek News that they are likely to reject the offer since a clause in the agreement also prevents the family from taking the army to the court should they accept the offer.

“We appreciate their efforts to offer a compensation but we feel they could have done better. We might be living inside the bush but we are not stupid again,” the in-law lamented.

Staff Officer One General Five, Major Greasels Hinckson, last week told Stabroek News that the Board of Inquiry that was undertaken subsequent to the crash was still in progress.

Meanwhile, Police Commander of Region Two, Superintendent Crystal Robinson, said that the case file is still with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The police has sent the file for legal advice before moving forward to institute any possible charges.

According to a press release from the GDF, ongoing investigations have so far revealed that a Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard vessel, the GDFS HAWK 1028, which had four ranks on board, was returning from Charity, Essequibo, to the Floating Base when the incident took place. This was around 21:00 hours on April 20.

According to reports the Coast Guard ranks were under the influence of alcohol. Robinson had noted that a Breathalyzer test was administered but indicated that she would not release the results.

Khayum’s body was found floating on Wednesday afternoon in the Pomeroon River, a short distance away from the site of the crash.

Mahase had told this newspaper that the boat collision occurred at Martindale, Pomeroon River, where the farmer’s wife had stopped to make a payment to an avocado farmer.

“They just pulled out from the farmer’s landing when this Coast Guard vessel come and hit them from the back. It had no light on. My niece [and the others] were travelling in a 45ft steel boat and they had lights on …” Mahase said.

He also said that persons at the Charity Wharf after hearing of the accident rushed to the scene and rendered assistance but they were unable to find Ryan.

His wife and two workers were rescued by public-spirited persons who were at the scene after the crash.