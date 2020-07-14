Farmer’s family still awaiting justice after fatal boat crash with coast guard

Months after the death of Pomeroon River farmer Ryan Khayum, who perished after an accident involving a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) vessel, his family is still awaiting justice.

Ramroop Mahase, an in-law of Khayum, has told Stabroek News that the last update the family has received from the police was that the case file has been sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He also noted too that his niece, Chandinie Khayum, who is the widow of the deceased, was still being offered $3.4 million in compensation.