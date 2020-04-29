Coast Guard captain in fatal river crash released on station bail

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard Captain who was in police custody following a crash on the Pomeroon River that claimed the life of Ryan Khayum, a farmer, on Tuesday last, has been released on station bail, Regional Commander of Region 2, W/Superintendent Crystal Robinson, informed Stabroek News.

She stated that their investigations are still ongoing and due to the expiration of the stipulated maximum detention period, the captain of the boat was released on station bail.

Khayum, 32, of Marbaru, Pomeroon River, Essequibo, drowned after the vessel belonging to the GDF Coast Guard crashed into his boat while he and his wife, Chandanie Khayum, 26, along with two workers were on their way home last Tuesday night.