Venezuelan gets two years for illegal gun, ammo possession

A 27-year-old Venezuelan national will be spending the next two years in prison after admitting to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
It was alleged that Jesus Rodriguez, on October 7th, at Dukwari Backdam, Cuyuni River, had in his possession a .38 revolver without being the holder of a firearm license at the time.
It was also alleged that on the same date, he had in his possession three .38 rounds of ammunition, without being the holder of a firearm license at the time…..
