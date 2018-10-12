Guyana News

Venezuelan gets two years for illegal gun, ammo possession

By Staff Writer
Jesus Rodriguez

A 27-year-old Venezuelan national will be spending the next two years in prison after admitting to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It was alleged that Jesus Rodriguez, on October 7th, at Dukwari Backdam, Cuyuni River, had in his possession a .38 revolver without being the holder of a firearm license at the time.

It was also alleged that on the same date, he had in his possession three .38 rounds of ammunition, without being the holder of a firearm license at the time…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Brazilian Army presents Jungle Warrior Machete to President

Kitty gas bottle explosion victim still hospitalised, condition stable

Kitty gas bottle explosion victim still hospitalised, condition stable

Defence presents written submissions in Kescia Branche murder inquiry

Comments

Trending