Fatal injuries sustained by T&T woman consistent with being hit by car -autopsy

By Staff Writer
Shivanan Brazlon

Shivanan Brazlon, the Trinidad and Tobago national who died on Wednesday afternoon after she was allegedly struck down while attempting to cross the Industry Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, died as a result of multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle accident, an autopsy has confirmed.

A police source yesterday related the findings of the autopsy to Sunday Stabroek.

The autopsy was conducted yesterday afternoon by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh…..

