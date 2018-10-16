Deputy Police Sup’t to be charged over road death

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd who has been at the centre of a probe into an accident which claimed the life of Conrad Alleyne, a 64-year old cyclist has been charged with two traffic related offences and is scheduled to appear in court today.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed that based on legal advice obtained Todd has been charged with driving under the influence and causing death by dangerous driving.

He is slated to make an appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s court this morning, Ramlakhan said…..