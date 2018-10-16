Guyana News

Private sector tells Ramjattan it’s deeply concerned about state of prisons

By Staff Writer

In the wake of another breakout yesterday from the Lusignan Prison, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) released an August 28th letter it sent to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan raising serious concerns about the state of penal institutions in the country and urging that swift steps be taken to address the security issues.

In the letter, the PSC said that it was becoming increasingly concerned by a number of issues affecting the prisons in Guyana and therefore public safety in the country.

Signed by Captain Gerald Gouveia, Chair-man, Governance and Security Sub-Committee, the letter said that a recent meeting of the Management Board of the Prisons had highlighted a number of serious matters which should be addressed with the utmost urgency…..

