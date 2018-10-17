Guyana News

Senior cop charged with causing death of cyclist, driving under the influence

By Staff Writer
Charged: Deputy Superintendent of Police Patrick Todd

Deputy Superintendent of Police Patrick Todd was yesterday granted his release on a total of $250,000 bail after he denied two charges, including causing the death of 64-year old cyclist Conrad Alleyne in an accident just over a month ago.

The charges were read to Todd yesterday morning when he appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Todd, the Officer-in-Charge of the No. 2 Sub-Division in ‘D’ Division (West Demerara), is accused of causing the death of Alleyne along the Boerasirie Bridge, West Coast Demerara, by driving motor vehicle PTT 992 in a manner dangerous to the public on September 13th…..

