City constable stabbed during City Hall fracas

-assailant shot, arrested after standoff

By Staff Writer
The door that was reportedly broken by Evert Rodney during the scuffle with the City Constabulary ranks at City Hall yesterday

A city constable was stabbed in the face yesterday morning during an altercation at City Hall with another man who fled but was subsequently shot and captured.

Chief Constable Andrew Foo confirmed the attack yesterday at a press conference.

Foo related that at around 9.30 am, Evert Rodney, who had been fulfilling community service obligations, went to the City Constabulary’s office at City Hall to reclaim a bicycle that he said was taken from him…..

