PPP to decide on presidential candidate after local gov’t polls

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will decide on its presidential candidate for the 2020 polls after the upcoming local government elections, General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo says.

“It will be after local government elections because that is the view of the executive of the party,” Jagdeo told Sunday Stabroek.

The party had previously announced that the candidate would be known before the November 12th local government elections.

This newspaper was told that the party, however, wants to focus on countrywide campaigning for the upcoming polls and its executives believe that the selection of a presidential candidate at this time will distract from those works…..