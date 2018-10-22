Bids for new Demerara River crossing to be out by year-end

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is wrapping up its review of documents for the proposed public/private partnership agreement for the construction of the new Demerara River crossing and request for proposals will be out before the end of the year.

“The model that we said we are going to do is a public/private partnership and the RFPs (Request for Proposals) which are being finalised, is being reviewed by a consultant out of CDB and obviously after that completion, we float it publicly for a short turnaround,” Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson told Stabroek News last week.

He said the CDB is close to completing the review and a new tender for the project would be out by the end of 2018. “What the CDB (is) doing is that they are giving technical support on the public/private partnership document. We want to ensure what we write there is everything right; (that) the requests are done correctly,” he added…..