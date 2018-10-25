Persons without ID cards would still be able to vote on Nov 12

Persons without national identification (ID) cards and who would not have been able to get replacement cards in time for the local government can still cast their ballots in the November 12 Local Government Elections (LGEs).

This is according to Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward, who told Stabroek News that persons who may have lost their national ID cards would be able to get replacements cards at the registration offices in their administrative districts.

“What we are not doing is registering new persons because that is out of our registration cycle,” she said…..