Agricola biker dies in Essequibo accident

A biker of Agricola, East Bank Demerara died in an accident yesterday afternoon on the Essequibo Coast and a pedestrian was hospitalised.

The deceased biker has been identified as Naitram Sankar, 28, an Auto Electrician, of Lot 32 Public Road Agricola, East Bank Demerara. The injured pedestrian has been identified as Juliet Miller, 56, of Kilkenny Street, Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

Police yesterday said that around 1 pm, on the Queenstown Public Road, Sankar, a member of the GY Bikers Crew was riding motor cycle # CG 1530 when the accident occurred…..