Guyana News

Palm Court patron badly beaten while leaving club

By Staff Writer
Injured: Romario Baljeet

Police in ‘A’ Division are currently investigating an assault committed on a Palm Court patron during the wee hours of yesterday, Commander of the Division, Marlon Chapman confirmed.

On Sunday morning, patron Romario Baljeet, 21, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara was brutally attacked by another patron of the club as he was exiting.

While no official details were released from the police enquiries, the victim in a Facebook post which was widely circulated claimed that he was beaten by his attacker with a gun. In the post, he stated that the security at the night spot did nothing to prevent the attack from occurring…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ramjattan promises Berbicians peaceful election period

Undisciplined drivers worsening East Coast traffic congestion – Erskine

Skeldon Line Path Secondary has seen improvement in Maths, English – Headmistress

Comments

Trending