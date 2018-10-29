Thirty-eight trucks due next week for manganese mine – McLean

Thirty-eight trucks are due to be delivered next week for the manganese mining project in the north west, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

This was communicated to the residents of the Matarkai sub-region of Region One, Barima Waini at a community meeting in Arakaka on Saturday.

Company Secretary of the Guyana Manganese Incorporated (GMI) company, (rtd.) Major General, Norman McLean updated residents on the expansion of the Matthews Ridge-based company’s operations…..