Manganese company still to discuss Matthews Ridge reservoir collapse with residents

Following the partial collapse of its reservoir at Matthews Ridge, Chinese-owned Guyana Manganese Inc (GMI) is yet to engage residents despite promises to do so.

It has been just over two weeks since the reservoir collapsed, releasing a torrent of water that forced some families to climb trees in order to survive, and washed away a large section of the road that connects Matthews Ridge to other communities.

While residents suspect that the excessive amount of water stored in the reservoir led to its collapse, they said they have not been officially told that this is the cause. “It could be something else and if we are not being told what is going on, how can we move forward?” a resident told Stabroek News on Thursday.