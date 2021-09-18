Seven families hit by flooding due to Matthews Ridge reservoir collapse

Seven families in Matthews Ridge have been affected by flooding after the reservoir belonging to Chinese-owned Guyana Manganese Inc (GMI) collapsed.

Speaking on behalf of Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, a Region-al Democratic Council (RDC) official told Stabroek News that the water has completely receded from the areas that were affected. Assessments done revealed that seven families were affected with two homes being completely flooded.

GMI assisted the families by distributing food hampers and in one case compensated an elderly man whose clothes were washed away with $30,000.