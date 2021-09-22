EPA warns manganese company over delinquent monitoring of collapsed reservoir

Having found that there was no proper monitoring system in place at the breached reservoir owned by Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI) in Matthews Ridge, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has warned that the deficiency must be addressed, Executive Director Kemraj Parsram said yesterday.

Last Thursday, a section of the reservoir belonging to Chinese-owned GMI collapsed, releasing a torrent of water that washed away a section of the road which connects Matthews Ridge to Port Kaituma and flooded surrounding areas.

Region One Chairman Brentnol Ashley said that a compromised drainage system is suspected to be the primary cause of the collapse. Ashley said that from all indications the company did not change drainage pipes that were laid years ago. The integrity of the pipes, he said, is believed to have been compromised by the volume of water in the reservoir.