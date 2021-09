A Dutch citizen was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with possession of $5 million worth of ecstasy pills.

Dwight Garconious appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weever yesterday in a Georgetown court, where he was charged with aiding the commissioning in trafficking in narcotics and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Garconious denied the allegations and was remanded to prison until October 15.