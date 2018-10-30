Magistrate orders prosecution to present original audit report in GRDB trial

The prosecution in the matter against former members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) was on Thursday ordered to release the original audit report of the agency made by accountant Nigel Hinds.

This order was made by Magistrate Leron Daly in the matter against former GRDB General Manager Jagnarine Singh, former Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture Prema Roopnarine, Agricultural Consultant Madanlall ‘Ricky’ Ramraj, and Member of Parliament Nigel Dharamlall.

The charges against the accused allege that they failed to record entries for funds amounting to over $250 million in the agency’s general ledger…..