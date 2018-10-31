Suspect charged in murder of Ann’s Grove miner

A suspect has been charged with the murder of Ann’s Grove miner Kelvin Daly, who was found chopped to death at the start of the month.

It is alleged that Kelville Griffith, 27, between September 30th and October 1st, at Puruni Landing, Cuyuni River, murdered Daly.

Griffith was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The court heard that the post-mortem report in relation to the matter is outstanding.

Griffith was later remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned until November 8th, when it is expected to be heard at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

The bloodied body of Daly, 51, Lot 86 Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, was discovered around 7.15 am on October 1st along a trail located about a mile away from Puruni Landing by one of his colleagues, who was on his way to their camp.

The father of four had chop wounds to his head, throat and back.