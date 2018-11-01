Man remanded after attempted gun robbery at Bourda Market

A man was yesterday remanded for having an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during an attempted robbery at Bourda Market.

It is alleged that on October 21, at Bourda Market, Georgetown, Shavid Allison, in the company of others, attempted to commit the felony of robbery-under-arms on Julia Mc Almon.

It is also alleged that on the same date, at the same place, he had in his possession six live rounds of .32 ammunition, without being the holder of a firearm licence. In another charge, Allison was accused of having had in his possession a .32 pistol, without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time…..