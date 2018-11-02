Accused in Palm Court beating remanded on attempted murder charge

Abdul Imran Khan, the man who allegedly assaulted Romario Baljeet outside of the popular Palm Court nightclub, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with attempted murder.

Khan, 32, was read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown. It was alleged that on October 28th, at Main Street, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Baljeet.

Khan, of Lot 11 Austin Street, Campbellville, was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

Police prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail being granted based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that the complainant is hospitalised, having been readmitted.

The prosecutor then stated that at around 2 am on Sunday, Baljeet visited Palm Court on Main Street, Georgetown, where he and a friend spent an hour. As they were about to leave, Khan and another male were standing at an exit, which resulted in Baljeet and his friend walking between them. It was then, according to the prosecutor, that the defendant dealt the complainant two punches to his head and face, causing him to fall to the ground. The defendant then took a glass bottle and a drinking glass and smashed them on Baljeet’s face, resulting in injuries and bleeding.

The prosecutor noted that persons who were around were afraid to render assistance as the defendant began to kick and punch Baljeet. Baljeet was later picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Woodlands Hospital, where he was treated and admitted. He was subsequently released and then readmitted.

Payne noted that Baljeet would have undergone two surgeries on his face and more are yet to be done. CCTV footage was obtained from the nightclub and statements were taken, the prosecuted added.

Attorney Glenn Hanoman, who represented the accused in association with Everton Singh-Lammy and James Bond, told the court that the facts presented by the prosecution were only half of the story. He noted that the prosecution left out that the complainant was discharged two days ago from the Woodlands Hospital and yesterday morning voluntarily checked himself back into the hospital. According to Hanoman, the police have brought his client to court for a fight and not attempted murder.

Hanoman requested bail for his client, while noting that he would be willing to comply with any associated conditions set by the court.

Having heard from both the prosecutor and the attorney, the Chief Magistrate refused the defendant bail on the ground of public security.

Khan was then remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned until November 19th. The charges against Khan come days after a video surfaced of what appeared to be the defendant punching Baljeet vigorously, then kicking him in the abdomen when he fell to the ground. Another video of the said night showed a man discharging a firearm in the air. That suspected individual, Abdul’s brother, Safraz Khan, was charged on Wednesday for the offence and granted bail.