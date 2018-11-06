Appeal Court overturns man’s conviction for murder of friend -orders retrial

After considering an appeal of his conviction and 56-year sentence for the 2010 murder of his childhood friend, the Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday morning overturned both and ordered that Redrick Alexander be retried.

The appeal was heard by acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory and High Court judge Brassington Reynolds.

On April 3rd, 2014, Alexander was sentenced to 56 years in prison after he was found guilty by a jury of murdering his childhood friend, Carl Thomas…..