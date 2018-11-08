Guyana poised to sign air service pacts with Aruba, three African nations

Guyana is expected to sign air service agreements with Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria, potentially bridging the gap between the Diaspora, and by extension, Europe and North America.

This announcement was made yesterday by Shaheed Sulaman, Director of Air Transport at the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), during a press briefing on the upcoming air transport meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Sulaman explained that the GCAA is expected to sign agreements with Aruba, Tanzania, Ghana and possibly even Nigeria and is currently awaiting final confirmation from the governments of Tanzania and Ghana on their availability to sign the agreements…..