Police witness in Maryann Daby trial charged with attempting to pervert course of justice

A police constable was yesterday granted bail after he was accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice in the matter of Maryann Daby, who is currently before the courts for the attempted murder of a policeman.

Constable John Holder, 28, was brought before Senior Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge to him.

It is alleged that between August 10 and October 2, at Georgetown, he attempted to pervert the course of justice by deviating from his police statement, in the case of the police versus Maryann Daby…..