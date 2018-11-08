Guyana News

Police witness in Maryann Daby trial charged with attempting to pervert course of justice

—placed on $300,000 bail

By Staff Writer
John Holder

A police constable was yesterday granted bail after he was accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice in the matter of Maryann Daby, who is currently before the courts for the attempted murder of a policeman.

Constable John Holder, 28, was brought before Senior Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge to him.

It is alleged that between August 10 and October 2, at Georgetown, he attempted to pervert the course of justice by deviating from his police statement, in the case of the police versus Maryann Daby…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo flays bridge takeover

Partnership formed for health and safety in oil and gas industry

Odinga Greene arraigned on child rape charge

Comments

Trending