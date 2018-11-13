Cops freed of bar assault, detention charges

Charges against an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a Corporal, who were separately accused of unlawful detention and assault, were withdrawn last month based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Charged were ASP Mahendra Singh, 32, of 173 Pike Street, Kitty, and Corporal Christopher Dhanraj, 30, of 175 Section ‘C,’ Diamond, East Bank Demerara,

The charge against Singh alleged that he unlawfully detained Perry Barker from proceeding out of the Coin Restaurant and Bar on August 15th, at Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Meanwhile, it is alleged that Dhanraj, on August 15th, at Diamond, unlawfully assaulted Barker. Attorney Bernard Da Silva, who represented the two policemen, stated that the charges against them were withdrawn on October 22nd based on advice from the DPP after a revision of the case files.

It was the prosecution’s case that on the day in question, both defendants were at the Coin Restaurant and Bar, when Barker allegedly visited the premises. It was alleged that an argument ensued, resulting in an altercation between the men and Dhanraj cuffing Barker several times about his body. The prosecutor added that Singh pushed Barker into a bathroom and prevented him from leaving. However, Barker subsequently managed to open the bathroom door and he escaped.