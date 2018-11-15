Private sector praises GECOM for well-run polls but concerned over low turnout

Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Desmond Sears on Tuesday expressed concern over the low voter turnout at Monday’s local government elections but praised the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for ensuring the voting process went well.

“It went very smoothly and I think that GECOM should be commended for that but of concern was that the turnout was very low,” Sears told Stabroek News.

Sears said that the PSC had a 50-member observer group that was spread out across the country and a “command centre” at the PSC’s Georgetown headquarters, which received information throughout the day…..