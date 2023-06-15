Private sector commends GECOM on election, disappointed at low turnout

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) today commended GECOM for a well-run Local Government Election on Monday but expressed concern about the low turnout.

A statement from the PSC follows:

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) commends the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on the successful conduct of the Local Government Elections held on June 12, 2023. The PSC would also like to commend all the contestants for their participation in a peaceful and successful election.

The Commission, as a GECOM Accredited Local Observer, in collaboration with AMCHAM Guyana Inc. and other representational bodies, witnessed the voting process at polling stations across the country. We also received reports from our membership across all the regions where elections were conducted. The Commission also observed the counting and tabulation processes and found no significant anomalies during the entire process apart from, in some cases, the absence of clearly visible signage to assist voters in identifying their polling stations.

The PSC had set up a Command Center which served as a central point of communication for our volunteers across the country. The Commission was pleased to receive visits to its Command Center from several other Observer Missions, including the British High Commission and the European Union Delegation, as well as representatives of the media and various other private sector organizations.

The Commission was particularly impressed with the highly professional manner and courtesy of the GECOM staff in the conduct of their duties.

The Commission was disappointed at the low turnout of voters at these elections and takes this opportunity to encourage every citizen to register and exercise their democratic right to participate in Local Government Elections and, importantly, at the next General and Regional Elections.