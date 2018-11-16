Pregnant cop charged with throwing acid on boyfriend

A pregnant police constable was yesterday charged with dousing her boyfriend with acid.

Cassandra Boucher, 30, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read a charge of unlawful wounding to her. She was subsequently granted bail after she denied the charge.

It is alleged that on November 7th, at Camp Street and North Road, Georgetown, Boucher unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Paul, with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

Boucher, a mother of three of Lot 55 School Street, Albouystown, denied the charge.

Attorney Adrian Thompson, who represented Boucher, told the court that his client was assaulted by Paul when she tried to end their relationship. He further noted that it was Paul and not his client who brought the acid to their encounter.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne object to bail being granted to the accused, citing the nature and gravity of the offence and the fact that Paul remains hospitalised. The prosecutor noted that Boucher and Paul shared a two-year relationship. She said Paul discovered that the defendant was pregnant and requested a DNA test, since he had allegedly caught her cheating with the father of her children.

On the day in question, Payne said, Paul received a call from Boucher, who requested that he take her to the hospital. The court heard that Paul made his way to the defendant’s home and Boucher got into the backseat of his vehicle. Later, at Camp Street and North Road, Boucher allegedly took a small bottle and threw the contents on Paul, resulting in his jersey melting. The liquid also made contact with the left side of his face and other parts of his body. The prosecutor further stated that Paul drove himself to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was examined and admitted as a patient. Boucher was later arrested, told of the crime and cautioned, and she allegedly gave a written statement admitting to throwing the corrosive liquid on Paul.

The Chief Magistrate subsequently granted the accused her release on $300,000 bail and ordered that she lodge her passport with the clerk of courts, report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) every Monday and Friday and stay 50 feet away from Paul until the completion of the trial.

The matter was then adjourned until November 23rd, when it is expected to be heard by Magistrate Leron Daly.