Ex-policewoman jailed for one year for burning ex

Cassandra Boucher, the former policewoman who was found guilty of dousing her now ex-boyfriend with a corrosive substance, was yesterday sentenced to one year behind bars.

Boucher, 31, of 5 School Street, Albouystown, was found guilty of the crime by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who handed down the sentence.

The charge against Boucher stated that on November 7, 2018, at Camp Street and North Road, Georgetown, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Paul with intent to maim, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm.