Guyana News

Lands and Surveys Head urges greater use of Geographic Information Systems

By Staff Writer
Trevor Benn speaking at the event (DPI photo)

Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), Commissioner, Trevor Benn has called for the greater use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

He was speaking at a recent GIS Day hosted at the University of Guyana, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The event was held at the Turkeyen campus and was attended by students of the university as well as secondary school students…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

EPA halts Guyana Goldfields’ underground works at Aurora mine

PPP/C wins 65% of PR seats at local gov’t polls

PPP/C wins 65% of PR seats at local gov’t polls

By
Bill proposes public accountability committee to monitor spending from Natural Resources Fund

Bill proposes public accountability committee to monitor spending from Natural Resources Fund

Comments

Trending