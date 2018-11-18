Yesu Persaud: From the logie to the pinnacle of business 

When the great grandfather of iconic businessman Yesu Persaud, CCH, took the decision to escape poverty in Uttar Pradesh, India and come to British Guiana as an indentured labourer, he was placed on the Diamond Sugar Estate.

“Little could he have envisaged then that his great grandson, Yesu Persaud, was to become in 1975, the executive chairman of Demerara Liquors Limited (DLL) and managing director of Demerara Sugar Company,” said Major General (rtd) Joe Singh. DLL is one of two forerunners of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), manufacturers of the world famous El Dorado rums, established under Persaud leadership.

Singh was one of a number of Persaud’s colleagues and associates who paid tribute to him recently at the University of Guyana’s Philan-thropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement (PACE) event: ‘Dr Yesu Persaud; A Life of Audacious Authenticity in Business, Entrepreneurship and Civic Life’ at the Pegasus Hotel to mark Persaud’s 90th birth anniversary and the start of a series of heritage lectures by PACE. ….