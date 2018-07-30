Chinese businessman murdered in T&T, police suspect hit

(Trinidad Express) A Chinese national was shot and killed at his business place in Princes Town yesterday.

Police believe the gunman was contracted to kill 24-year-old Chen Zhi Zhong.

Zhong was behind the counter at Karvill Supermarket Limited along Manahambre Road when the lone gunman walked in at around 12.12pm.

The gunman leaned over and whispered a message to Zhong before shooting him in the throat.

Zhong collapsed and the man shot him a second time in the face.

Nothing was demanded or taken from the supermarket, police said.

The man then ran across the road and escaped in a waiting car.

Police said Zhong was taken to the Princes Town Area Hospital where he died while being treated.

Closed circuit camera footage captured images of the suspect, police said.

Investigators said the suspect was wanted in connection with several murders in the district.

The Express was told that Zhong began operating the supermarket three years ago.

Police said Zhong was robbed about nine times in the past.

Residents described him as an honest businessman who was well liked in the community.