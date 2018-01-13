House approves income, VAT amendments for electronic returns, tributor’s tax reduction

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed amendments to the income and Value-Added Tax (VAT) laws to implement pro-mised changes, including the electronic filing of tax returns and the reduction in the tributor’s tax for the gold mining sector.
Government used its majority to pass the amendments, which were brought by Finance Minister Winston Jordan.
Once enacted, the Income Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2017 will effect several changes to the Income Tax Act, including the provision of a reduction in tributor’s tax from 20% to 10% with effect from the starting of this year, a scale of the rate for income tax (withholding tax) for the gold mining sector, and the exemption of vacation allowance from taxation for private sector workers. The planned reduction in the ….
Only 10% of sum needed for sugar workers’ severance initially budgeted – Harmon
Only $500 million was allocated by the government in the 2018 national budget for severance payments for sugar workers when roughly $5 billion is needed, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed yesterday.
Murdered Korner Kick manager received death threats -mother
The mother of murdered Korner Kick manager Tevin Parris says that he was fearful for his life since he had received death threats in the past and she believes that he may have been killed due to greed and envy.
Hailing contributions of Chinese, President says new arrivals welcome
Emphasising the cultural and economic contributions of the Chinese people on the 165th Anniversary of their arrival on these shores, President David Granger yesterday welcomed the new wave of migrants from China and said it was a testament to the strong ties between Georgetown and Beijing.
Motorcycle bandits rob woman of $5M in Kitty hold-up
A Perseverance, East Bank Demerara resident was on Thursday afternoon robbed of almost $5 million in cash and other valuables after she was attacked in Kitty by two motorcycle bandits.
Couple charged with trafficking five Venezuelan women at Diamond Hotel
Two persons were yesterday remanded to prison on a charge that they trafficked five women at the Diamond Hotel and Bar in Georgetown.