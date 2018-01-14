Caricom condemns Trump’s “unenlightened” comments on Haiti, African nations

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) yesterday condemned United States President Donald Trump’s disparagement of Haitian immigrants and his reported description of African nations as “shithole countries,” while saying that the insult to the character of the countries and their citizens is totally unacceptable.

“Caricom condemns in the strongest terms, the unenlightened views reportedly expressed,” the regional body said in a statement, while noting that it was “deeply disturbed” by reports about the use of derogatory and repulsive language by Trump in respect of Haiti and other developing countries.

Trump reportedly made the remarks at a White House meeting on immigration last Thursday, although he has since denied using such derogatory language.

Caricom said it was also ….