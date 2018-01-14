Caricom condemns Trump’s “unenlightened” comments on Haiti, African nations

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) yesterday condemned United States President Donald Trump’s disparagement of Haitian immigrants and his reported description of African nations as “shithole countries,” while saying that the insult to the character of the countries and their citizens is totally unacceptable.
“Caricom condemns in the strongest terms, the unenlightened views reportedly expressed,” the regional body said in a statement, while noting that it was “deeply disturbed” by reports about the use of derogatory and repulsive language by Trump in respect of Haiti and other developing countries.
Trump reportedly made the remarks at a White House meeting on immigration last Thursday, although he has since denied using such derogatory language.
Caricom said it was also ….
BK protests $3.5B Mazaruni prison contract
BK International Inc has lodged a protest with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) over the award of a $3.5 billion contract for the expansion of the Mazaruni Prison and a key part of the company’s complaint is the alleged “overnight” increasing of the engineer’s estimate for the project from $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion.
Cash-sniffing dogs to join anti-laundering fight
Cash-sniffing dogs are to be sourced from the United States as part of the campaign against money-laundering, according to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.
Shot Kaneville home robbery victim succumbs
Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was shot during a robbery at his home last month, succumbed yesterday.
Gov’t severance plan for sugar workers not good enough, GTUC says
The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has declared that the government’s promises to pay dismissed sugar worker severance in two installments is “not good enough,” and that the failure to budget for the payouts is a worrying sign of intensified attacks on workers’ rights.
Fly Jamaica hoping to clear backlog today
Fly Jamaica hopes to clear its passenger backlog today and return to normal operations tomorrow, according to its Commercial Operations Manager Carl Bowen.