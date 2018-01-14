Cash-sniffing dogs to join anti-laundering fight

Cash-sniffing dogs are to be sourced from the United States as part of the campaign against money-laundering, according to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan.
He was speaking to the Sunday Stabroek about recommendations that had been made by Irish crime expert Dr Sam Sittlington but which had not yet been implemented.
The Ministry of Public Security took heed of the recommendations made by Sittlington and has been working to have them implemented but the process takes time and money, said Ramjattan.
“Things here don’t ….
