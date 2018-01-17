Grade Six pupils sitting mock exams

Grade Six students are sitting a series of mock examinations designed to prepare them for this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) scheduled to be held on the 28 and 29 of March.

Yesterday, students across the country sat Mathematics Paper I and Paper II.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Education (MoE) the mock examinations are part of intensifying efforts to ensure that pupils across the country are familiar with what to expect while being exposed to a similar examination setting. Other objectives include informing teachers of weaknesses which exist with a view to correcting them…..