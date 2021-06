Grade Six pupils across Guyana will begin the first of two National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) mock examinations today, the Ministry of Education said.

Over 90% of the students will be writing the examinations in their classrooms while the remaining students have opted to do so at home.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said that this will be the first time in 13 months that primary-aged pupils will be attending school, with the exception of the NGSA last year.