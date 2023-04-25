Grade Six pupils will have extra 10 minutes at exam – Manickchand

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand yesterday announced that the pupils writing the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) on May 3rd and 4th will be given an additional 10 minutes for reading.

All the exams will be for an hour and 10 minutes as the ministry facilitates the students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manickchand highlighted in a video that the pupils sitting the NGSA this year were away from school from grade 3 during the COVID-19 lockdown and as a result it might be a bit difficult for them. However measures were put in place to prepare the students for the examination. The examination papers will also be translated for Spanish-speaking students.