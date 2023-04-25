Driver succumbs after Friendship accident

Shawn Lee, a 25-year-old resident of Timehri Base Road, East Bank Demerara, succumbed at around 8.19 am yesterday to injuries he sustained in an accident on Sunday on the Friend-ship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, the police said in a statement.
According to reports, Lee was the driver of motorcar PTT 1796, which was proceeding south along Friendship Public Road at a fast rate at around 3.20 on Sunday afternoon. Kimberly Agard, a 23-year-old female from Timehri, was an occupant in the car at the time, seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.