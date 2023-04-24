Driver succumbs after Friendship accident

Shawn Lew, a 25-year-old resident of Timehri Base Road, East Bank Demerara, succumbed at around 8.19 am today to injuries he sustained in an accident yesterday on the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, the police said in a statement.

According to reports, Lew was the driver of motorcar PTT 1796, which was proceeding south along Friendship Public Road at a fast rate at around 3.20 yesterday afternoon. Kimberly Agard, a 23-year-old female from Timehri, was an occupant in the car at the time, seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

It is alleged that Lew lost control of the vehicle as he was negotiating a bend in the road. As a result, he collided with a concrete culvert and the vehicle flipped and ended up in a trench.

The driver and occupant both suffered injuries to their heads and about their bodies.

They were pulled out of the submerged vehicle by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, East Bank Demerara where they were examined and subsequently referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The driver, who sustained a fractured left leg and head injuries was admitted to the ICU in critical condition. He succumbed this morning at the GPHC.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old female occupant who suffered head injuries was also admitted at GPHC. Her condition is listed as stable.

Further investigations are in progress.