MoU signed for millets trials

Today, the Ministry of Agriculture signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UPL Limited, an India-based company paving the way for trials to commence for millets cultivation, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said in a release.

Last March, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha visited India and participated in a round-table discussion at the Global Millet ‘Shree Anna’ Conference with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Singh, and other ministers from across the world to discuss fostering millets production in countries like Guyana to increase food security.

Prior to that, President Irfaan Ali during a virtual address at the Inauguration of the Global Millet Conference in New Delhi, India disclosed that Guyana will soon commence cultivation trials for millets production in Regions Four, Nine, and 10 to support the transition to large-scale production of the seed locally.

The undertaking will see UPL Limited providing technological and agriculture inputs while the government through the ministry will assist with developing approximately 200 acres for the cultivation of millet, DPI said.