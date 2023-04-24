Home Affairs PS back in Guyana, expected to report on cellphone seizure in US

The government’s silence continues on the question of Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas’ phone being confiscated and her visa cancelled. However, she has returned to Guyana and is expected to give a formal report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) today on what transpired in the United States, sources have said.

It is only after that report that the MoFA, the agency responsible for diplomatic matters, could request a formal response from the United States, a source explained.

“Certain protocol is required. The response from the US Embassy, Georgetown, through the Deputy Chief of Mission [Adrienne Galanek] was preliminary because we did not send a formal note,” a source told the Stabroek News yesterday.